Church Gets A New Set Of Pipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A Davenport congregation is excited about the newest addition to its church. A two man crew is working ten hour days to install and test a handmade Noack Pipe Organ at Saint Anthony Catholic Church.

The company president is Didier Grassin. He is in town to oversee the project. The organ has 884 pipes. Some are wood. Several are made of pewter.

The organ cost about 440 thousand dollars. The congregation raised money through parish fundraisers and contributions. The Bishop of the Davenport Diocese also had to give his approval.

Bertrand Cattiaux is from France. He is an organ builder and is a consultant on this project. He listens attentively to the sound of the instrument. Making sure the organ has the proper musical balance.

Grassin also is an organ builder. His company is based in Massachusetts.

He says the organ is a piece of art. He does an assessment of the acoustics in the church. Each organ is made to a client’s specifications.

Church Music Director Kim Noftsker went on a trial run. She loves the sound of the Noack and feels God’s presence when she plays it.

She says the project will wrap up soon. The pipe organ will be ready for play in time for Lent, Easter and many years to come!

