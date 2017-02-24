Davenport son saves dad from burning home

Davenport, IA (KWQC) An elderly Davenport man is suffering from smoke inhalation after his home caught fire early Friday morning. It happened just after 12 a.m. at trailer in the 3900 block of Cody Trail. That’s in Pondersoa Park off Telegraph Rd.

The man who pulled him out from his home, his own son. Bob Essex reflecting on that terrible night.

“Mike my neighbor here across from my dad, he seen the fire and run over there and tried to get in and the door was locked and then he run to my house and beat on the wall,” Essex said.

He and 3 others neighbors rushed to the fire to get his father out.

“There was like four of us, there was a driver, mike and me and some other guy, trying to get in the door, but the smoke was so bad, no one could get in, I seen an opening at the bottom so i jumped down on my hands and knees and started climbing in and grabbed him by the waist and started pulling him around,”

Essex says he’s thankful others were there to help him save his dads life, and says he would have done anything to get his dad out safely.

“Well i lost 4 of my kids in a fire 26 years ago, and i didn’t want him to burn, so i was gonna get him out,”

Essex dad was sent to Iowa City Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. There is no word on what caused the fire.