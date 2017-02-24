Davenport students prepare for cooking competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Students were on a mission Thursday in Davenport, working together to feed those in need. It’s part of their training for a state wide cooking competition.

Teams of ProStart Culinary students will plan a menu, as well as come up with a restaurant concept and present it to judges.

“We’re making a three course meal. We’re making a dumpling appetizer, lamb chop entree and a blackberry mousse for dessert, and we only have an hour to do it and two burners,” said senior Kaitlin Dominicus.

The program teaches skills needed in the food industry like time management and communication.

“It’s just an outlet for their passion. Most of the students that want to be on the team really want to do that as a career. They see that as just kind of a jump start or an ignition switch for what they are going to be doing for the rest of their life,” said Jenee Cross, a ProStart Educator with Davenport Schools.

Thursday, students made a meal for local people in need to work on kitchen skills.

The competition is next week in Des Moines. The winner will advance to nationals.