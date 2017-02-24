Frozen Landing reopens this weekend

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) – Frozen Landing, Bettendorf’s man-made ice rink is set to reopen this weekend.

The new ice facility was built in the parking lot of the city pool, known as Splash Landing. It was temporarily closed due to extraordinarily warm weather conditions. The Quad Cities set several record high temperatures, including an all-time high of 74 on Sun., Feb. 19.

The city says the ice rink will reopen at noon on Sun.. Feb. 26, 2017. Hours of operation will be Monday thru Thursday, Noon – 9:00 p.m. Friday, Noon – 10:00 p.m. Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Noon – 6:00 p.m.

The city says these hours may change, dependent on the weather.