Governor’s House bill would remove licensing requirements for multiple Iowa professions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – The license process for some professions could soon become a thing of the past.

A spokesperson from Gov. Terry Branstad’s office tells KWQC they believe there are less expensive ways to gain credentials like a state registry, educational requirements or certifications.

That’s why they’ve put a bill in front of lawmakers to remove licensing requirements for a number of professions, including including massage therapy, barbers and social workers.

Social workers in the Quad Cities say a license is crucial to their profession and it would be difficult to help people in the state without it.

“It’s a big part of what we do for sure,” St. Ambrose School of Social Work Student Kate Morris said.

She is in her second year of her Masters program, preparing to become a counselor.

“We have an ethical obligation to provide competent care to vulnerable populations,” Morris said.

As she looks to graduate from the program in May, she says getting her professional license is a big part of taking the next step.

“Part of competency is a good education and that official licensure,” she said.

The Governor’s proposed changes to the bill from would take that away.

Morris’ professor, Dr. Katie Van Blair says that would be devastating for social workers and those who rely on them.

“If they de-professionalize the work force, it is extremely difficult to ensure to the public that the people are trained in the ways, in the techniques that are most helpful to them,” Van Blair said.

Vera French CEO Richard Whitaker says licenses are a requirement for their professionals, to give their patients the best care.

“Knowing that those individuals have passed certain levels of criteria and training and education to be able to provide quality services will help people overcome some of their challenges with mental illness,” Whitaker said.

He says it’s also important to make sure patient care is insured.

“We depend on that licensure because insurance companies require it licensure in order to pay for services and to know that the services that they’re paying for are provided by a qualified professional,” Whitaker said.

He says taking away those licenses would put all that at risk..

“It would be devastating for the health care industry particularly mental health where we depend so much on that licensed clinical social worker,” he said.

This bill is in the early stages right now. A spokesperson from the Governor’s office says the health and safety of Iowans is important to them, but they believe they can maintain that without requiring licenses.

There is no word on when or if the bill will go to the house floor.

Right now, Branstad’s spokesperson tells KWQC it is in the hands of legislators.

To view the bill, click here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGI/87/HSB138.pdf