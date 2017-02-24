Illinois lawmakers consider dropping P.E. requirement for high schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (KWQC) – Another push for policy change is underway in Illinois. A bill to change the physical education policy for schools is circulating in the General Assembly. The bill eliminates the requirement of four years of mandatory P.E. classes in high school.

A bipartisan group, made up of former military and health professionals, is leading the charge against the bill. The group says the change could impact student performance.

“There is a very immediate problem we face with our children when we push back their P.E., and the evidence has been extremely well documented, as we know our children perform better in school when they are well nourished, when they are well rested at night and when they get plenty of activity during the school day,” said one member of the group.

Illinois is currently the only state that has a mandatory five-day-a-week physical education requirement.

If approved, the decision how many P.E. classes offered would be left up to local school districts.