JCPenney announces plans to close more than 100 stores

PLANO, Texas (KWQC) – The Department store chain, J.C. Penney, plans to close stores. A lot of them.

The retailer announced Fri. Feb, 24, 2017 that it plans to close from 130 to 140 stores and two distribution centers over the next several months.

In a statement, the company says it managed to deliver a net profit in 2016 for the first time since 2010, but the company wants to be in a better position for sustainable growth. And while many brick-and-mortar retailers are losing traffic to online sales, JCPenney says in 2016, approximately 75 percent of all online orders touched a physical store.

The company will close a distribution center located in Lakeland, Fla. in early June and transfer operations to the company’s logistics facility in Atlanta. The company is also in the process of selling its supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif.

Associates impacted by the store and distribution center closures will receive separation benefits and outplacement services, such as resume writing and interview preparation.

In addition, eligibility for the Voluntary Early Retirement Program (VERP) will generally include home office, stores and supply chain personnel who met certain criteria related to age and years of service as of Jan. 31. Approximately 6,000 associates are eligible for the program.

The Company plans to notify all affected employees before it releases a full list of planned closures, sometime in mid-March. Nearly all impacted stores are expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.