QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — JCPenney announced plans to close as many as 140 stores in the coming months. Company officials didn’t say how many jobs would be cut, but they said they’ll be offering early retirement to 6,000 full-time employees.

At this point, there is no word if any stores in the Quad Cities area will be affected. JCPenney says the locations will be revealed by mid-March with the closings happening by the end of June. The company also plans to close two distribution centers.