Judge says murder trial of Stanley Liggins should be moved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Scott County has ruled in favor of a motion for a change of venue in the retrial of Stanley Liggins. According to court documents, the trial will be moved to Waterloo, Iowa. The judge said there was sufficient evidence that Liggins would not be able to get a fair trial in Scott County.

Liggins was twice convicted in the 1990 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock island. Her body was discovered on fire at a Davenport school ground.

The earlier convictions were overturned. His third murder trial will be held on May 22, 2017.