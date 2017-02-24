Judge says murder trial of Stanley Liggins should be moved

By Published: Updated:
Stanley Liggins hearing 2014

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Scott County has ruled in favor of a motion for a change of venue in the retrial of Stanley Liggins. According to court documents, the trial will be moved to Waterloo, Iowa. The judge said there was sufficient evidence that Liggins would not be able to get a fair trial in Scott County.

Liggins was twice convicted in the 1990 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis of Rock island. Her body was discovered on fire at a Davenport school ground.

The earlier convictions were overturned. His third murder trial will be held on May 22, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s