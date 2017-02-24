Neighbors help rescue elderly Davenport man from burning trailer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — An elderly Davenport man is suffering from smoke inhalation after his home caught fire early Friday morning.

It happened just after 12 a.m. at trailer in the 3900 block of Cody Trail. That’s in Pondersoa Park off Telegraph Rd.

Fire officials told KWQC the man made his way to his front door, but couldn’t escape. They said neighbors were trying to get him out when crews arrived on scene. Firefighters then pulled him from the burning trailer.

The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire crews say the damage to his trailer is significant.