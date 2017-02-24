Organization works to restore land damaged by tornado

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Il. (KWQC) Nearly a year after a tornado struck, one organization is working to restore 28 acres of damaged land. Living Lands & Waters started the two-year renovation project Friday. Twenty five arborists and local volunteers worked to cut down trees throughout the day. President and founder, Chad Pregracke, said it was the first step to beautifying the land.

“We are happy to assist in making that happen but this is part of a much longer term restoration plan,” Pregracke said. “It’s the first impression that people have of Illinois or the last impression.”

Through the next two years the group hopes to restore the land back to its native landscape. Pregracke said the land will include prairie grass, flowers and the possibility of some buffalo. Anyone is encouraged to help with clean up efforts, if you’re looking to get involved you can do so by visiting the Living Lands & Waters webpage.