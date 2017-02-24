Patients will begin transition into new University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Feb. 25

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) – Since 2012, the new University of Iowa Children’s Hospital has been under construction.

Stead Family Children’s Hospital, as it’s now officially known, is over 500,000 square feet and stands 14 floors tall.

After almost five years of work, on Saturday, Feb. 25 patients will begin moving in to the new $360 million facility. But this move-in date does not include all the patients that will eventually call the new building “home. ”

The first group to move-in will be the hospital’s most critical patients. In order to prepare for this transition, Vice President of Medical Affairs for UI Healthcare, Dr. Jean Robillard, told TV6 six weeks of work went into preparing for the move. The staff even held multiple mock moves.

But Dr. Robillard said this new space will have an impact on the children, students and even the state.

“”Things will be set in a way that we can really take care of children,” said Dr. Robillard. “They are not a small adult . They have their own physiology, their own issues and we wanted to make sure that we have a place that was good for them. More importantly, it’s the staff that is fully dedicated to children all the time, 24 hours a day, may also improve the quality of care, of safety, improve outcome and I think that’s what will happen.”

At least one Quad Cities patient we have covered, Will Kohn, is moving into the new hospital Saturday. The Bettendorf boy has a heart condition that requires him to ultimately have a heart transplant. Currently, Will and his family are hoping and waiting for a new heart to be found.

Dr. Robillard said patients that don’t make the move Feb. 25 will make the transition in a few weeks.