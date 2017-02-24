Thom Terrific

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — The story begins in 1983. Almost thirty four years later, Thom Gleich continues to work his magic with wood.

The self- taught chain saw sculptor from Davenport makes every cut count. His steady hand and attention to detail are evident in his work.

Gleich is very particular. Refusing to take a slash and dash approach. Instead, he devotes weeks or months toward creating a “wow factor” in the wood.

His current project is a work in progress. Gleich is using white oak to sculpt a grandfather clock at his studio in Walcott. On top of the clock sits a mouse. The face of the clock has Roman Numerals. Gleich used a wood burner to create contrast.

The piece has a nursery rhyme theme. When Gleich is done, the sculpture will have a permanent place at the Children’s Learning Center in Davenport’s Fejervary Park.

Small, large, and in between, Thom Gleich has used his chainsaws to carve a few thousand pieces over the years. His timeless treasures!

