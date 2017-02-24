VIDEO: Moline Police look to identify car thieves

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Police are trying to identify the people responsible for an increase in vehicle thefts. On Thursday, February 23, 2017, officials with the Moline Police Department posted a video showing a vehicle apparently getting stolen from a gas station.

Police say you should never leave an unoccupied vehicle running. They say the recent vehicle thefts have been crimes of opportunity.

Anyone with information should contact Moline Police at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

