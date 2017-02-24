Watch Live: President Trump, Wayne LaPierre and More Speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference

App users tap here.
Live coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. – Starts at 7 a.m. CST
All times below are eastern:
Schedule
8:10am Rob O’Neill, former U-S Navy SEAL
8:25am Panel: WHen Did World War III Begin? Threats Abroad
9:15am NV. Atty. Gen. Adam Laxalt Adam Mossoff, ACU Stephen Mills, Apache, OK Chief Police
10:10am Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman
10:20am President Trump
11:20am Panel: Prosecutors Gone Wild
11:55am Nigel Farage, Member European Parliament
12:20pm Panel: Why Does Government Get So Much More Wrong than it Gets Right?
12:55pm Wayne LaPierre, NRA
1:20pm Nebraska Gov. pete Ricketts
1:35pm Panel: Armed and Fabulous: The New Normal
2:20pm Amb. John Bolton AEI
2:30pm Panel: The Conundrum of Tax Reform
3:00pm Carly Fiorina
3:20pm Panel: The Electgion has Changed and Expanded the Pro-Life Movement
7:30pm Ronald Reagan Dinner with keynote: Michael Reagan