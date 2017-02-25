Hundreds express their concerns at legislative forum

Davenport, IA (KWQC) Iowa state representatives held a legislative forum at Saint Ambrose University today, to discuss several controversial issues in the state. Close 400 hundred Quad Citians filled the room to express their concerns. One controversial topic was the new collective bargaining bill, a bill that will prohibit public sector unions from negotiating benefits, like health care.

A teacher of 40 years, Chris Green says, it’s a total slap in the face to all public servant workers.

“Taking away collective bargaining is not going to encourage young people who have a passion for teaching like I do to want to come on board and be a teacher,” Green said.

But Representative Mark Lofgren says the state is moving in the right direction.

“With chapter 20 that hard thing is, it seems like the communication has been kind of poor, I think we work very hard, now you wouldn’t think that with what’s going on right now, but I think there’s a lot of emotion going on, change is very very difficult,” Lofgren said.

State leaders also addressed other state issues today – including voter i.d. –gun laws, planned parenthood, and education funding. Another legislative forum is set at the college for next month, that will march 11th at the Rogalski center.