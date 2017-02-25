Lyft provides another mode of transportation to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) — Another ride sharing service called Lyft is now available in Davenport to provide the community with another form of transportation.

Lyft is much like the Uber app, and became available in Davenport Thursday afternoon. Matt Potter started driving for Uber last year around Thanksgiving but now he drives with Lyft too. “It’s twenty-four seven, if there is a driver on the road you can get a ride,” said Potter.

The process is simple. First you download the Lyft application onto your smart phone. Then you must create an account. During the creation process you will have to add your credit card or link your paypal account to Lyft. That is how the drivers are paid. Unlike taxi-cabs they don’t accept payment any other way.

After your account is set up you can either click on your location or type it in. Then you press the “request a lyft” button. Once a driver accepts your pick you can follow the car on the map and watch their route while you wait.

If you are familiar with Uber then this may be sounding very familiar to you. One big difference is that Lyft lets you tip your driver right from the app. This is something Potter says makes drivers feel valued as it encourages riders to leave a tip. He think’s Lyft will become just as popular in the Quad Cities. “It give people more options also because now you’re going to have two ride services in town um now instead of waiting ten minutes you may have to wait five,” said Potter.

On Saturday, Potter said business was slow with only four riders before 4 p.m. but he is staying optimistic and hoping it will get busier as the community hears about this service. “So not a huge amount but it’s going just need to let people know that we are here and let them know that there is somebody out here willing to give them a ride with Lyft,” said Potter.

The company has not gained permissions to drive in Illinois yet so passengers who need a ride over the bridge won’t be able to catch a ride back to the Iowa side.

Lyft also launched services in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines this week.