Mercer County Sheriff’s Department asking for videos of house fire

REYNOLDS, Ill. (KWQC) – Officials with Mercer County are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have concerning a recent house fire.

The Reynolds Fire Department says a house located at 2175 170th Avenue in Reynolds caught fire at approximately 6 am on February 20, 2017. A witness reported that two individuals passing by the fire used their cell phones to record video of the fire.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting to see these videos. They ask that anyone with information about these videos or the people who recorded them contact the the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194.