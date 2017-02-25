One dead in car accident in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – One man has died following a single vehicle accident in in rural Stark County.

Officials say the vehicle was travelling on Illinois Route 93 southeast of Osceola when it crashed a half mile west of Modena Road. Brian L. Webber, 42, was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:46 am on Saturday. Officials say an autopsy will be performed.

There is currently no word on what caused the vehicle to crash or if there were any passengers. This accident is still under investigation.

