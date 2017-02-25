Patients move into U of Iowa Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) – A long-awaited day has come at last: the new University of Iowa Children’s Hospital received its first patients Saturday.

After nearly five years of construction, the first wave of patients began filling rooms in the new facility on February 25. They are considered the hospital’s most critical patients. Weeks of planning went lead to Saturday’s move, including multiple mock moves to help staff practice moving the patients safely.

Will Kohn of Bettendorf was the first patient to be moved into the new hospital. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Facebook page announced his arrival to the Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (PCICU) at about 9 am. The 6-year-old has been in the hospital with heart problems since 2010, and KWQC has been following Will and his family’s journey as he waits for a heart transplant.

In total, 52 patients entered the facility Saturday. According to the hospital, 16 of the patients moved into the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (PCICU) and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), 24 infants were moved into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and 12 pediatric cancer patients were moved into the UI Dance Marathon Pediatric Cancer Center.

More patients not included in the first wave will be moved to the new facility in a at a later date.