Quad Cities residents bowl for area kids and Junior Achievement

KWQC Staff Published:
JA Bowl-a-thon 2017

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Quad Citizens are hitting the bowling allies this weekend all to support Junior Achievement.

More than 1,200 bowlers are registered to bowl during the event at different times from 9 am to midnight.

Bowlers raise money before hand and then teams of five bowl for three hours each.

You may notice some KWQC bowlers at the lanes as well; we have teams across the Quad Cities.

Overall, JA Bowl-A-Thon raises around $250,000 for kids in our area.

“Today we’re raising money for the in school programs in the quad cities area and that’s k through 12. Volunteers go into the classroom and they provide lessons on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. So, this is providing the funds so we can serve those students,” said JA Marketing and Events Specialist Makenzie Morris.

Bowlers will knock down pins until midnight tonight.

