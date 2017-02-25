West Burlington firefighter dies in vehicle rollover

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – A West Burlington firefighter has died and two others were injured in the line of duty after a vehicle rollover Friday.

According to officials with Des Moines County, Firefighter James Franciskovich, 52, and department members Carrie Falcon and Shane McCampbell were traveling to Ames for the State Fire School. West Burlington Fire Chief Shaun Ryan says that at approximately 6:30 pm, their vehicle hit a patch of ice on Iowa 163 near Pella.

Iowa State Patrol reports that the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top. Falcon and McCampbell received minor injuries and were treated and released. However, Firefighter Franciskovich was killed in the accident.

Firefighter Franciskovich had been a member of the West Burlington Fire Department for more than 15 years. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, one step daughter and one step son.