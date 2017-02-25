West Burlington man dies in car accident

MAHASKA CO., Iowa (KWQC) –  A West Burlington man died after a car accident on a snow-covered road in Mahaska County, Iowa. It happened Friday night, February 24th just after 6 o’clock on Highway 163 near Pella.

Iowa accident reports show the vehicle lost control, went into a ditch, and rolled before landing on its top. James Franciskovic, 52, of West Burlington was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three people in the vehicle. The others are from Burlington and were injured in the crash, but their conditions are not known. The accident remains under investigation.

