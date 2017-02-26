Fire Crews battle fire at a turkey barn near Wapello

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC)- Wapello, Grandview and Morning Sun were called to a report of smoke in a turkey barn at 7530 K Avenue in rural Wapello around 12:55 p.m. Sunday.

When crews got on scene, they found a turkey barn with 11,000 juvenile turkeys filled with smoke.

Around 1/3 of the sawdust bedding was smoldering after a hanging heater malfunctioned.

Fire crews were worried about the turkeys in the cold weather and the threat of high winds spreading the fire. So, firefighters worked to remove the bedding with the heaviest charring before ventilating the barn.

They then sprayed that bedding with water.

Estimated damages were around $500. No word on if any turkeys were harmed.