BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) – Fire crews extinguished a house fire in Bellevue on Sunday.

At approximately 10:51 am, the Bellevue Fire Department was dispatched to 901 Stone Street in Bellevue for a structure fire with smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters cut ventilation holes in the home’s roof, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials say the fire started when a bathroom exhaust fan shorted. Damaged to the home is estimated at $50,000. No one was injured.