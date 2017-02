EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in East Moline Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities near UT High School.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct address of the apartment complex.