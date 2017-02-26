Former Long Grove Fire Chief loses battle against cancer

Related Coverage Firefighters salute fallen West Burlington firefighter

LONG GROVE, IA. (KWQC) — Kevin Brix, former Long Grove Fire Chief lost his year-long battle against cancer over the weekend.

Brix worked for Alcoa as a fire inspector and then volunteered his spare time to fighting fires in Long Grove and practicing as an EMT in Scott County. All of this changed last year, when Brix was diagnosed with stage IV atypical carcinoid cancer. Those close to Brix say he never let his cancer stop him from spending time with his family and his friends at the fire and medic stations.

Linda Frederiksen worked with Kevin as a medic. She said she can’t think of a time that he wasn’t happy. “I know his laugh was just infectious and just a fun guy to be around,” said Frederiksen.

She said this loss has been tough on everyone at Medic EMS in Davenport as Brix has been an employee for 18 years. At Medic EMS he was often seen lending a hand to his co-workers. “Everybody here at Medic had a great relationship with Kevin, he’s really one of the true public safety heroes in Scott County,” said Frederiksen.

Brix spent a good portion of his time helping firefighters and ems personnel cope after dealing with tough calls. Frederiksen said Brix was always there as a shoulder to lean on. Just weeks before he passed away, Kevin was on a debriefing over in Illinois. “He continued to serve right up to the end,” said Frederiksen.

Those who worked with Brix spent the day mourning, and sharing memories, as they looked back on the life of their local hero. “I think everybody looked up to Kevin as a person who didn’t do it for Kevin, but he did it for his community,” said Brix.

His former assistant fire chief, Joel McCubbin said he was much like a father at the station, always wanting his crew to be safe. “Always training, always wanting to know what was going on and he was a very good fire chief and he kept us all together,” said McCubbin.

He said Brix was always guiding the young firefighters and helping them grow in their careers. “He was quite an impact, there was a lot of people on the fire department over the years that I can think of that he put them in the right direction,” said McCubbin.

Everyone he worked with agrees that his spirit will live on inside the medic and fire stations. “He will be greatly missed, he has tremendously big should to fill, but he will never be forgotten,” said Frederiksen.

Brix’s family is meeting on Sunday to set the final arrangements.