Iowa fire departments salute fallen West Burlington firefighter

Photos courtesy of West Burlington Fire Department Facebook Page

(KWQC) – Several fire departments and other first responders between Des Moines and Burlington offered roadside salutes as fallen firefighter James Franciskovich was driven back to West Burlington on Sunday.

Firefighter Franciskovich passed away Friday, February 24, after a rollover car accident. He and two other department members were traveling to Ames for the State Fire School when their vehicle hit a patch of ice in Mahaska County near Pella.

Firefighter Franciskovich’s body was being transferred back to West Burlington on Sunday when fire departments, first responders, and even some by-standing citizens from about a dozen towns along the route between Monroe and Burlington made roadside salutes. Most of them included firefighters in full gear standing in front of their trucks on overpasses as the West Burlington vehicles passed beneath. Some departments even used their ladder trucks to hang American flags over the highway.

The West Burlington Fire Department documented each salute as they passed and posted pictures to Facebook, thanking each department with a simple “God bless.” They also posted a video of the salute given by the Pella Fire Department.

Fire Departments and first responders that made salutes include Monroe Fire, Pella Fire, Oskaloosa Fire, Eddyville Fire, Ottumwa Fire, Agency Fire, Eldon Fire, Lockridge Fire, Mt. Pleasant Fire, New London Fire, Danville Fire, the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Great River Medical Center, West Burlington Fire, and Burlington Fire.

