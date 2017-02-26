Kansas home searched in relation to missing Knox County woman

ALDEN, Kan. (KWQC) – A home was searched by police in Kansas Sunday in connection to a missing Knox County woman.

Megan Foglesong has been missing since December 2015. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and KBI say they are following all leads that come to their attention in regards to this case.

Currently no arrests have been made in relation to Foglesong’s disappearance, but police executed a search warrant in Alden, Kansas on February 26, 2017.

Foglesong is described as a sandy-haired female with green eyes. She is approximately 5’3″ to 5’6″ tall and between 140 and 170 pounds. She has four tattoos: an infinity sign, upper right chest; flower, left hip; dream catcher, side of left calf; heart design, right wrist. She also has a long scar on her right thigh. Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 620-257-7876.

More pictures of Foglesong can be found at a Facebook page called Bring Megan Home. It’s dedicated to sharing information about her disappearance.

KWQC’s sister station KWCH in Kansas is working to get more information. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.