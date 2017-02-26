Kentucky middle schoolers invent biodegradable cigarette

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE/NBC News) – Three Oldham County Middle School students may have invented the cigarette of the future.

Megan Hodge, Jake Lindeman, and Andrew Witak just got 2nd at the state’s LEGO First competition for a biodegradable cigarette.

“14th in the state is the highest we’ve ever gotten,” Ashley Sakie, their teacher, said.

“It could actually become a patent pretty soon,” Witak said.

Now the group is headed to the world championship in St. Louis this April.

“It’s going to be over 60 countries, over 40 states,” Sakie said. “That has not sunk in for me.”

The project’s theme was to build a robot and invent something to help animals.

The eighth graders got the idea for the cigarette in a science class watching a movie about birds that eat trash including cigarettes.

“Their stomachs can’t break it down so they always feel full and they can die from malnutrition,” Hodge said.

The kids found out five trillion cigarettes are thrown away each year.

“We said ‘that’s not ok. We have to do something about that’,” Witak said.

Hodge got the idea working on fish tanks and terrariums.

“The instructions that I was reading said that I needed activated charcoal and I was like, ‘why is that’,” Hodge said.

She learned activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, is commonly used in refrigerators or Brita water filters.

“It would reduce the odor of the smoke and a lot of the chemicals that you’re taking in,” Hodge said.

It’s also very cheap.

“It’s the coal that actually doesn’t burn,” Witak said “There’s just huge stockpiles.”

Even with an improved filter, they needed something that would fade away so birds couldn’t get hurt. They decided to change the wrapping and needed a material that would last long enough to actually smoke a cigarette but short enough to break up when thrown away.

“We researched and we researched and tested,” Witak said.

The settled on corn starch paper, which would last about a half hour in someone’s mouth but fade away after just minutes in the rain.

“Anytime it rains, all the cigarette butts are going to be gone,” Witak said.

Combined, the new filter and wrapping added about 3 cents a cigarette.

“We definitely think that’s worth the life of a bird and possibly a human,” Lindeman said.

The judges agreed. One of the judges turned out to be a patent attorney who had worked in the US Patent Office and has already submitted paperwork on behalf of the three. They should have a response in less than six months.

“The gravity of the situation is so much more than we realized,” Witak said.

Most cigarette butts today are based on patent from the early 1800s.

“People have the mentality of if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, but it really is broken in a way and it’s really unhealthy for animals and humans,”

Hodge said.

Right now, the group is still struggling to raise the $7,000 needed for the registration and trip to the world competition.

Louisville’s Whitfield Academy came in first in the state round also got a trip to the world championship.