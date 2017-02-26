Missing LaSalle County mother found, abductor arrested

LaSALLE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – A missing woman from LaSalle County has been found and her alleged abductor has been arrested. The two were located at approximately 6:30 pm on Friday, February 24.

Kayla Stratton was found safe at 410 Paxton Street in Calumet City, a suburb about 20 miles from Chicago. Clarence Merritte, Stratton’s abductor, was arrested for unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, driving while license revoked, and domestic battery.

Kayla Stratton was placed on an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert early Sunday, February 19th, 2017. At the time, Illinois State Police said that Stratton’s 11-month-old son Paul had been taken consensually by Merritte, the boy’s father. He then chased her with his vehicle and forced her vehicle off the road where it then ran into a utility pole. Police say Merritte then forced Stratton out of her vehicle and into his.

A day later on February 20, 2017, Paul was found safe, though his mother was still missing. He had been left in a car seat on the porch of a friend of Stratton’s.

Merritte’s charges were issued by the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is being held without bond.

This investigation was conducted jointly between the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, and the Streator Police Department.