Parking near Wrigley Field about to get more expensive

In this July 28, 2015 photo, fans at a Wrigley Rooftops building down the right-field line outside Wrigley Field watch players during the first inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles)
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are raising ticket prices to get into Wrigley Field and now the city is raising the price to park nearby.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that City Hall is getting ready to implement Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to double the meter rates at the 820 parking spaces around the ballpark. That means the parking spots that now cost $2 an hour will soon cost $4. Those rates will start two hours before a Cubs game, concert or other special event at Wrigley and extend for seven hours.

Cubs fans might not be the only ones forced to pay more to park. Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown says depending on how things go around Wrigley, rates near Soldier Field and the United Center might go up. too.

