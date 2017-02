The Iowa State Patrol says a pedestrian was hit and killed in Dubuque County, around 11:30 Saturday night.

In a crash report, officers say 24-year-old Angela Young of Cuba City, Wisconsin was headed East on Highway 20. Young was said to have been a short distance from Exit 308 to Peosta when she struck a pedestrian.

Authorities report the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of that individual is being witheld until family can be notified.