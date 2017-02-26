Proposed Illinois law could change age for organ donation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A proposed amendment to Illinois law could change the legal age for organ donation.

Currently, Illinois residents have to be 18 years old to register as an organ donor.

This amendment would allow for 16 and 17 year-olds to register when they get their driver’s license.

Three years ago, the Keim family lost their son Donavin Keim when he was 17 years old.

An age, where under the new law, Donavin could have decided for himself to become an organ donor.

Donavin donated his kidney, lungs, heart, and the corneas in his eyes.

His family admits the decision was a difficult one.

“If I didn’t do this, then he wouldn’t save nobody’s lives. But if I do this, he’ll save multiple people’s lives,” Sandra Keim, Donavin’s mother explains.

“I think that’s what everybody should be an organ donor no matter if you can save some, or none,” she continues.

The Keims said they thought of the other families waiting on a transplant.

“Give somebody the opportunity to live on or live without pain or another family not having to go through what you’re going through right now,” says Michael Keim, Donavin’s father.

Gift of Hope, an non-profit organ procurement organization, is working with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Elizabeth Lively, Gift of Hope’s chief policy officer, says the current law

“We go to the DMV to get our license at 16 and then don’t normally go back until you’re 21 to get the new license,” Lively explains. “So there literally is a five year gap of individuals in the state of Illinois that we’re missing.”

Either way, the Keim family says their grief is a little more bearable knowing their son saved lives.

“When you pass away, you’re not taking none of that with you. and why not help somebody else?” asks Michael Keim.