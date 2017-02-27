5 candidates eligible as write-in for Moline mayor

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) — Illinois voters head to the polls for a consolidated primary on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. In Moline, the mayoral race will be on the ballot.

There are five declared write-in candidates in the race against current Mayor Scott Raes. Stephanie Acri, Kirk Witherspoon, Frederick Carman, Jody Fear and Deborah Ryckeghem have all filed applications to be official write-ins for the position of mayor.

With 10 percent of the primary votes, any of those write-ins could move on to the general election. City officials tell us that in order to be considered a write-in candidate, citizens needed to file by the deadline that passed in December. Anyone who hasn’t filed is ineligible to run as a write-in candidate.

Polls are open in Moline from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.