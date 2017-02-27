Bettendorf Reports Car Burglaries

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Police confirm reports of car burglaries as well as a stolen car overnight.

Capt. Keith Kimball with the Bettendorf Police said Sunday night a car was stolen in the 1500 block of Plymouth Drive after the keys were left in the car unlocked. In the 1700 block of Queens Drive, two cars were left unlocked and gone through and there was an attempt to walk into the resident’s home but set off the alarm and left the area. In the 1800 block of Bristol Drive, a car had been rifled through after being unlocked as well.

In the 3900 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive, Bettendorf Police recovered a stolen car from Davenport.

Kimball said they believe that the suspect(s) were coming from Davenport with the stolen car that was recovered and drove into the Bettendorf neighborhood where they abandoned it. The suspect(s) then proceeded to go through unlocked vehicles in the area resulting in the burglaries and then stole an unlocked car the found with the keys in it.

Bettendorf Police remind everyone to keep their cars locked.