Davenport police launch internal investigation regarding altercation at traffic stop

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC) One man is recovering from a six hour surgery after he claims officers from the Davenport Police Department beat him up. 40-year-old Untril Overstreet said he and his girlfriend, Elisha Dunlap, were driving near 9th and Fillmore on Friday morning when an officer first pulled them over. According to the couple, police asked Overstreet to get out of the vehicle. Police said Overstreet was aggressive with them and fled on foot before officers tased him. Dunlap said she watched Friday’s incident unfold from the driver’s seat. She claims police jumped on Overstreet’s back and face after tasing him.

“I just ran, I hit that dude’s hand and I ran, they tased me and that’s all I remember, I wasn’t violent after then,” Overstreet said.

According to Iowa Courts Online, Overstreet has been charged nearly three dozen times. Records show several convictions have sent him to prison.

“Because of my background they always want to search the car, because of my background they always want to pull me out the car,” Overstreet said.

According to the couple, Overstreet was taken to Genesis East for injuries and then transported to Iowa City Hospital. Overstreet said he sustained injuries to his hands, face, stomach and jaw, which required reconstructive surgery. The Davenport Police Department said the incident is under a criminal and internal investigation. Police said an internal investigation is standard protocol for all incidents involving the use of force.