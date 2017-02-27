Escaping domestic abuse: a Mercer Co. woman’s story of courage

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – For one Mercer County woman the month of February represents survival, leaving an abusive relationship and striving for more. Now celebrating two decades free of domestic violence she wants to make sure others have the tools to seek the life they deserve.

“You can’t do it on your own,” she said.

21 years later “Jane” is dealing with the fallout of her abusive relationship.

“I think I’m still embarrassed to a degree that my marriage went 47 years and i couldn’t keep my marriage.”

Because of this she’s asked TV6 to keep her identity private.

But this woman we will call “Jane” wants to share her story about the biggest decision she ever made.

“I left the 16th of February, and the 14th he’d given me a beautiful earring and necklace set, and the 15th he beat me,” Janes said.

At the age of 64 and after more than four decades of marriage she knew leaving her husband was her only chance to survive.

“He was getting to the point where he was beginning to tell me how he could kill me,” she said. “And I think I just totally got scared to death.”

But getting away wasn’t easy.

“I did leave several times,” “Jane” said. “At least five times.”

This time, she says, was different though.

“He got mad at me in the afternoon and pouted and stomped around the house and carried on,” she said. “I knew worse was coming.”

“Jane” and her husband delivered newspapers each morning in the Florida town they had retired to. And on February 16, 1996 he left her to do it alone.

“As I delivered them thoughts went through my mind – ‘I can’t go back home,’” she said.

“Jane” knew this was her best chance to escape.

“I decided then that I would go to the crisis center in that town,” she said.

The women there helped “Jane” make her way back home to Illinois, eventually ending up at the crisis center in Mercer County.

“The ladies there who were so helpful and understanding and compassionate,” “Jane” said.

The Mercer County Family Crisis Center helped “Jane” get an Emergency Order of Protection. It is a process she said she does not really remember.

“I was kind of numb,” “Jane” said.

This is why she and advocates encourage women to find help.

“It takes that stress off them and puts it on to me,” said legal advocate at Mercer County Family Crisis Center Heather Howlett said.

Although Heather was not there when “Jane” came more than two decades ago, she helps women just like her every day.

“They can come here and they can relax, they can take a deep breath,” Howlett said.

The center takes on the burden of filing for an Emergency Order of Protection.

“Because they’re already in a state of shock, a state of disbelief, like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening to me,’” Howlett said.

An Order of Protection can be issued against a dating partner, roommate or family member. The filing process includes filling out two packets of information and then getting an appearance with a judge. It is not necessarily lengthy, but Howell said one missing fact can be the difference in a judge granting the emergency order.

“They might forget some detail that the judge would just throw that order of protection out,” Howlett said.

Howlett said even if someone does everything right, there is still no guarantee a judge will grant the order.

“It is up to the judge how they interpret the law,” Howlett said. “We believe everyone’s story that comes in, but the judge doesn’t have to.”

But she said the fear of that rejection should not stop anyone from trying to leave a bad situation.

“We do a safety plan with them, we have housing information, if they need food we have food we can give them, we have resources to help them,” Howlett said.

“I fully believe they have your best interests at heart,” “Jane” said.

“Jane” said she does not know where she would be without the crisis center.

“I don’t know what would have happened to me because I had no one to turn to,” she said.

And hopes her story encourages others to seek a better life.

“No one needs to have their hair pulled and slapped and kicked and pushed and choked,” she said. “No one needs that.”

There are several crisis centers throughout Illinois and Iowa.

Hot lines are operated 24-hours a day to make sure you can get help whenever you may need it.