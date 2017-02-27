George W. Bush opens up on Trump’s war with the media, Russia and travel ban

Early on in the exclusive sit-down, the former president expressed a clear-eyed support for the news media, saying a free press was “indispensable to democracy.”

“We needed the media to hold people like me to account,” Bush told TODAY’S Matt Lauer.

“Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.”

Bush was asked about the media’s role in light of President Donald Trump’s recent characterization of the media as “enemies of America.” He noted he spent a lot of time during his two terms trying to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to embrace an independent press.

“It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves,” he said.

Bush also addressed the controversy over Trump advisers and the role they may have played in the scandal involving Russian hackers who tried to intervene in the election, saying he would leave questions about whether a special prosecutor should investigate up to the Senate intelligence committee leaders.

“I think we all need answers,” he said, noting that he was not a lawyer so, “I’m not sure the right avenue to take.”

Bush, the last Republican to occupy the White House before Trump, also was asked about President Trump’s controversial executive order that banned immigrants from predominantly Muslim nations.