Icy conditions blamed for weekend rollover crash

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – A Mt. Pleasant man was taken to the hospital after a weekend rollover crash.

According to the crash report, 54-year-old Lane Douglas Evans was driving on U.S. Highway 34 when he lost control of his pick-up due to an icy patch that had formed on the overpass at mile marker 258. The vehicle left the road and went down a steep embankment, then rolled two times before landing on its wheels.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Fri. Feb. 24, 2017 and the report indicates weather conditions were snowy at the time of the accident.

Evans was taken to a hospital in Burlington for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries. The report says he was wearing a seat belt.