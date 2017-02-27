Quad Cities Restaurant Week – Feb. 27 through Mar. 5

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — Enjoy amazing deals at local restaurants all over the Quad Cities from February 27 – March 5, 2017.  For information on deals, check out the participating businesses below.

Barley & Rye Bistro 1320 5th Avenue • Moline, IL barleyrye.com phone 309-757-1557

Bass Street Chop House 601 River Drive • Moline, IL bassstreetchophouse.com phone 309-762-4700

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano 5195 Utica Ridge Road • Davenport, IA biaggis.com phone 563-344-2103

Bierstube Bar and Grill 1001 Canal Shore Drive • LeClaire, IA bier-stube.com phone 563-289-2121

Bierstube Bar and Grill 415 15th Street • Moline, IL bier-stube.com phone 309-797-3049

Bix Bistro @ Hotel Blackhawk 200 East 3rd Street • Davenport, IA bixbistro.com phone 563-484-5900

Cafe One Eleven @ Radisson Quad City Plaza Hotel 111 East 2nd Street • Davenport, IA radisson.com phone 563-327-2593

Captain’s Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive • Moline, IL thecaptainstablemoline.com phone 309-736-9188

City Limits Saloon & Grill

4514 9th Street • Rock Island, IL citylimitsrockisland.com phone 309-786-4889
Cool Beanz Coffeehouse
1325 30th Street • Rock Island, IL coolbeanzcoffeehouse.com phone 309-558-0909

Driftwood Pub

1201 E. River Dr. • Davenport, IL driftwoodpub.com phone 563-323-1041

Famous Dave’s

1110 E. Kimberly Road • Davenport, IA famousdaves.com phone 563-388-8555

Farmer’s Pick Buffet @ Isle Casino & Hotel

1777 Isle Parkway • Bettendorf, IA theislebettendorf.com phone 563-359-7280

Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill

411 River Drive • Princeton, IA gofishmarinabarandgrill.com phone 563-289-3908

Harrington’s Pub

102 S. Main Street • Port Byron, IL phone 309-523-3400

Hemispheres Bistro

2504 53rd Avenue • Bettendorf, IA hemispheresbistro.com phone 563-332-2370

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

1300 River Drive • Moline, IL johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com phone 309-736-0100

Johnny’s Pizza and Slices

2832 Brady St. • Davenport, IA johnnyspizzaandslices.com phone 563-324-1269

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel – Blue Square Cafe

777 Jumer Drive • Rock Island, IL jumerscasinohotel.com phone 309-756-4600

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel – DJ’s Steakhouse

777 Jumer Drive • Rock Island, IL jumerscasinohotel.com phone 309-756-4773

Keller’s American Grill @ Isle Casino & Hotel

1777 Isle Parkway • Bettendorf, IA bettendorf.isleofcapricasinos.com phone 563-441-7111

Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar

200 West 3rd Street • Davenport, IA meandbilly.com phone 563-323-1195

Miss Mamie’s Seafood & Steaks

l3925 16th Street • Moline, IL missmamiesrestaurant.com phone 309-762-8336

Mo Brady’s Steakhouse

l4830 North Brady Street • Davenport, IA mobradysrestaurant.com phone 563-445-0684

Pagalo’s Pizzeria & Gelato Cafe

19 1st Avenue West • Milan, IL pagalospizzeria.com phone 309-787-5898

Sippi’s American Grill & Craft Beer

406 W. 2nd Street • Davenport, IA sippis.netphone 563-323-3911

Teriyaki Madness

3721 State Street • Bettendorf, IA teriyakimadness.com phone 563-888-1187

The Crane & Pelican Cafe

127 S. 2nd Street • LeClaire, IA craneandpelicancafe.com phone 563-289-8774

The J Bar

4215 Elmore Ave. • Davenport, IA the-jbar.com phone 563-468-6150

The Machine Shed

7250 Northwest Blvd. • Davenport, IA machineshed.com phone 563-391-2427

The Phoenix

111 West 2nd Street • Davenport, IA thephoenixofdavenport.com phone 563-323-2345

The Starting Line

217 Brady Street • Davenport, IA facebook.com phone 563-323-1700

Thunder Bay Grille

6511 N Brady Street • Davenport, IA thunderbaygrille.com phone 563-386-2722

