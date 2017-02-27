Report: Iowa licensing boards are ‘unaccountable’ to public

The Associated Press Published:

iowa-flagIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigation by a state agency has concluded that Iowa’s professional licensing boards have become unaccountable to the citizens they are supposed to protect from misconduct.

An Office of Ombudsman report released Monday says the boards enjoy a culture of secrecy that produces “lackadaisical investigations, apathetic board members, poor documentation of deliberations, and questionable outcomes.”

The ombudsman is an independent agency that investigates complaints against state and local government. The report examined the system of 36 boards responsible for regulating trained workers, from doctors to barbers. The boards investigate complaints and can discipline or remove licensees for misconduct.

Investigators found that many boards dismiss complaints without explaining their findings or rationale, angering complainants and breeding distrust in the outcome.

The report comes as lawmakers consider a bill to remove licensing requirements from several professions. The bill wouldn’t address the secrecy criticized by the report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s