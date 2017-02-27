rock-island-county-voters-head-to-the-polls-for-primary-elections-tuesday

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – Some local voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 28 as primary elections are set in Rock Island County.

Chief Deputy County Clerk John Brown says a third of the county does not have to vote in the primaries.

Moline is the only non-partisan primary. Voters there will select an alderman at large and mayor. There are five declared write-in mayoral candidates in that primary, as well.

East Moline and Silvis are democratic primaries.

A mayor and alderman in two different wards are on the East Moline ballot.

Silvis voters will see an option for mayor, city clerk and an alderman for two different wards as well.

Rock Island Township is also a part of the election for a supervisor.

A supervisor and trustee are on the ballot in South Moline Township.

A vote for Rock Island’s mayor won’t appear on the ballot until April.

East Moline Mayor John Thodos is running for re-election against Gary Westbrook and Reggie Freeman.

All three will tell you they have different outlooks on the future of the city, but there is one thing they will agree on.

“Lifelong resident you know, yeah, grew up, went through the school system here in East Moline,”

“I’ve lived here for 53 years, almost 54 years,” Westbrook said. “A great place to raise a family.”

“Lifelong resident of East Moline and I love East Moline,” Freeman said.

Thodos says he’s made progress in his twelve years as the city’s leader, and he wants the chance to keep that going.

“Continuing to improve the city, we’ve put millions of dollars into our levee, and into our water plant, sewer plant, roads have been repaired replaced fixed, water lines repaired replaced fixed, new water towers so if people do elect me they can continue to expect that,” Thodos said.

Freeman spent 32 years with the East Moline Police Department, four of those years he spent as chief. He says he has a “new view” for the city.

“We have the ability to be like the other cities that are growing and bringing in revenues and when we bring in the revenues what we bring in, that relieves some of that tax burdens of the citizens of East Moline and until we do that, we’re still going to be caught in the back of things compared to other cities,” Freeman said.

Westbrook is also no stranger to East Moline leadership..

The twelve-year council member says he wants to focus on economic development.

“I would like to see us pay a little more attention to the smaller things to our existing businesses to help those grow as well as encouraging new small business and then the big new developments would come,” Westbrook said.

Polls in Rock Island County are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can find your voting location is on your voting card.

Visit the Rock Island County Clerk’s Website to find a full list of the Feb. 28, 2017 Consolidated Primary Candidates.