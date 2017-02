NEW YORK, NY (KWQC) – Just four days after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, Rock Island native Chasson Randle has landed a new home in the NBA.

The New York Knicks have signed Randle to an undisclosed contract after waiving guard Brandon Jennings. Randle averaged 5.3 points and 9.3 minutes appearing in 8 games for Philadelphia.

With New York waiving Jennings Randle could see significant playing time behind starting point guard Derrick Rose.