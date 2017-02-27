Tour Scotland and Northern Ireland with Gary Metivier

Paula Sands Live

By Published: Updated:
Diane Roberts of Holiday Vacations and Gary Metivier tell about their upcoming trip to Europe.

 

For more information about the trip visit HolidayVacations.com and use keyword: QUAD or call 1-800-826-2266

To receive a $100 discount, attend and book your trip at any of the following travel shows:

Monday, February 27

7:00 p.m.

Centerstone Inn & Suites

910 Nairn Dr., Maquoketa

 

Tuesday, February 28

10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn

100 W. 76th St., Davenport

 

Tuesday, February 28

7:00 p.m.

Ramada Hotel

3020 Utica Ridge Rd., Bettendorf

 

 Wednesday, March 1

10:00 a.m.

Hampton Inn

3303 N. Port Dr., Muscatine

 

Wednesday, March 1

2:00 p.m.

Stoney Creek Inn

101 18th St., Moline

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

