W. Burlington firefighter to be buried Friday with military honors

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – A West Burlington volunteer firefighter will be laid to rest Friday with full military honors.

Jim “Franco” Franciskovich, 52, of West Burlington, Iowa, died in a rollover crash Friday evening on Highway 163 near Pella, Iowa while traveling to the state fire school in Ames.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the West Burlington Loren Walker Arena at Southeastern Community College.

Franciskovich, who served 20 years in the U.S. Army, will receive full military honors by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard, and the Southeastern Iowa Regional Fire Honor Guard will perform the Fireman’s Bell Ceremony.

Franciskovich was a volunteer firefighter with the West Burlington Fire Department for 15 years.

In a Facebook post on the West Burlington Fire Department Facebook page, a commenter identifying himself as Franciskovich’s chief writes, “James is my Friend and Brother. I can not even begin to put into words what he meant to all of us.”

His obituary states Franciskovich was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs who loved motorcycles and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include a wife, two daughters, one step daughter, and one step son.

The Iowa State Patrol reports Franciskovich was a passenger in a vehicle which lost control on a snow-covered surface and Franciskovich, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

Two others in the vehicle who were wearing seat belts received minor injuries, according to the Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency.

Franciskovich will be buried in Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.