Warm weather pushes flowering season ahead of schedule

QUAD CITIES, IA & Ill. (KWQC) – Spring is still a few weeks away but a lot of the local plants have been coming out of dormancy a bit early due to the mild February weather.

Josh Burkhalter, General Manager of The Green Thumbers said the buds of Red Maples, Crab Apples and ornamental trees are all running ahead of schedule this year. This in turn has pushed the flowering season ahead of schedule by about two weeks. Most of the time the early budding ins’t a problem. Burkhalter said it’s the snaps of cold air that follow these warm spells that could potentially be problematic.

“If we get an extreme cold swing–a few days of extreme cold air it will actually freeze those buds and it will make that tree look rather unsightly or bush rather unsightly for a period of time until it responds.” explained Burkhalter, “It will recover and it will respond to look just about normal eventually. It just takes a little bit more time than what we are normally used to when everything is supposed to look nice and lush in the spring.”

Cold snaps following early budding can cut back on a plants bloom time so you are encouraged to protect your plants and gardens if cold air is in the forecast. Burkhalter said that when our overnight lows dip below 30 degrees, watering, mulching and covering your gardens with old sheets can help to protect them from the elements. Flowering fruit trees are also something you are encouraged to keep in mind. Burkhalter said, “Even if we can spray those blooms down in the morning right after a good freeze just to keep those from being harmed. Cause that’s something that–if the blooms are harmed on a fruit tree, unfortunately our crop production is going to be cut to a minimal. So that’s probably one of the ones to be a little bit more careful with.”

Burkhalter encourages you to wait until April 1 to fertilize your yard when the ground temperature is around 50 degrees. What you can do now is lay your grass seed because it typically stays dormant for about three to four weeks before germination.