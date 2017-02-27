West Burlington, along with dozens of other departments, remember & honor fallen firefighter James Franciskovich

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC)- Firefighter James Franciskovich and two others were heading to fire school in Ames, Iowa Friday night when their vehicle slid off of the road and crashed.

52-year-old Franciskovich died in the accident, he was a 15-year veteran of the department.

“It makes you numb, you’re speechless, you’re at a complete loss for words,” said West Burlington Fire Chief Shaun Ryan.

“It was a lot of shock,” he added. “I have twenty-two years in public safety. These types of things never get easier.”

Chief Ryan, along with a Deputy Chief and a local pastor relayed the news to the Franciskovich family Friday night.

“It’s never easy to have to do a death notification,” Chief Ryan said. “Especially with someone who you know and you’ve been friends with for seventeen years.”

Franciskovich’s locker remains full at the station. Two bouquets of flowers sit on each side of his helmet.

Chief Ryan remembers him as the prankster of the department. He’d just won the rookie of the year award for the department after rejoining in November of 2015.

“He’d let someone take the blame [for his pranks] and he loved it,” Ryan said. “He loved riding motorcycles, loved his grand kids, loved his family. He loved his family up here [at the department] and loved his community.”

On Sunday, on his final trip home, the community and many others showed they loved him back.

“Every overpass, every exit there were firefighters out there, citizens along the roadside paying their respects to Jim and his family,” Ryan said. He took photos from one of the cars in the caravan and posted them all to the West Burlington Fire Department Facebook Page.

A total of eighteen departments paid tribute, including his own.

“When we got back, we all gave hugs and we were happy that our brother was back in town,” said Chief Ryan. “Our brother was home.”

Funeral services can be found here.