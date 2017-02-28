Bettendorf Police report ‘several’ burglaries to vehicles

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a number of reported thefts. On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, police say they had investigated several reports of burglaries to motor vehicles early in the week and one reported stolen vehicle. Police also recovered a separate stolen vehicle from Davenport that had been abandoned in the area of the vehicle burglaries.

According to police, the suspect or suspects went through unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood, committing vehicle burglaries and then stole another vehicle they found unlocked with keys in it. The crimes took place near Kiwanis Park just northeast of Tanglefoot Lane and Greenbrier Drive.