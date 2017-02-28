Breaking: Tornado warning issued – Update

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for central Whiteside County. Also, at 4:02, a confirmed tornado was located over Camanche, Iowa near Clinton moving east at 40 mph.

QUAD CITIES – (KWQC) The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Rock Island County, northern Scott County and southeastern Clinton County. The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Donahue, or 9 miles northeast of Durant, moving east at 35 mph.

Radar indicated rotation. The NWS says Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The storm will be near… Eldridge around 340 PM CST. Long Grove around 345 PM CST. McCausland around 355 PM CST. Princeton around 400 PM CST. Camanche, Cordova and Low Moor around 405 PM CST. Albany around 415 PM CST.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities.

Click here to Watch Live weather coverage.